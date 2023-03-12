BlackRock Inc. Sells 162,212 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.64% of Denbury worth $285,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Denbury by 43.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $2,141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Denbury by 142.4% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 344,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

NYSE DEN opened at $81.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

