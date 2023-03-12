BlackRock Inc. Has $292.09 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,774,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.02% of Grocery Outlet worth $292,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,600,360. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

