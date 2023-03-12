BlackRock Inc. Acquires 646,634 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,966,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.85% of Urban Edge Properties worth $279,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 45.1% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 838,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 653.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 718,290 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.98 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

