BlackRock Inc. Acquires 36,486 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.68% of Alaska Air Group worth $281,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.