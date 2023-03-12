Barclays Downgrades SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to Equal Weight

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.06) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,030.50 ($12.39).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 770.60 ($9.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,408 ($16.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -487.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 825.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 816.48.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 78,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 812 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £641,155.20 ($770,989.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

