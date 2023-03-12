Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 519,927 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of SLM worth $45,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SLM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SLM by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 596,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.