Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,902 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.80% of BankUnited worth $47,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 22.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BankUnited Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of BKU opened at $29.28 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

