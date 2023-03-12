Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,485 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

