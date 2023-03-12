Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 135,529 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of MGIC Investment worth $47,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGIC Investment Price Performance

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

