Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,148 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Nexstar Media Group worth $44,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 118.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 269.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.
Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.
Nexstar Media Group Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.