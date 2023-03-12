Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.29 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $48,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $145.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

