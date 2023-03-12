Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.43 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Trex worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Trex by 19.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

TREX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

