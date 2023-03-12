Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of AutoNation worth $47,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AN opened at $138.22 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,188 shares of company stock valued at $61,995,413 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

