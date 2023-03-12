Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.23% of Banner worth $45,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Price Performance

Banner Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

