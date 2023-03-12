Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 45,441 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Sirius XM worth $44,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,197 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.67 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

