Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $67.53

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.53, but opened at $65.16. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 85,499 shares.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bank of Hawaii last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

