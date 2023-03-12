AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.54. AvePoint shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 110,602 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $778.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 893,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,845 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.