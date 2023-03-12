AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.54. AvePoint shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 110,602 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $778.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.04.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
