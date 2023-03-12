Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.59. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 781,416 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 141.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 408,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 245,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.