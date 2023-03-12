Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

