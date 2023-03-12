Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

