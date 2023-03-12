AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.68 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

