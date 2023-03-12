AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

OMC stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

