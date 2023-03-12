Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $19.26

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $19.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 165,267 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

