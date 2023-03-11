Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,289,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 172,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 467,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of XENE opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

