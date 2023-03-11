Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,851,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,737,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,851,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,737,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,273,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,781,832.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,035,636 shares of company stock worth $8,724,631. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

