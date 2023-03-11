Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $20,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,985,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,752 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

