Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.6 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

