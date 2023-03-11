Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $217,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

