Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alight were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 685,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alight by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,865,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,552,000 after buying an additional 1,066,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 183,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Alight by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

