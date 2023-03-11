Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $169,000 Investment in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.82% of Metacrine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine Stock Performance

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.76. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Metacrine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 101,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,990,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 101,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,990,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,139.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Metacrine

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.