Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $169,000 Investment in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.82% of Metacrine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Metacrine Stock Performance
Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.76. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Activity at Metacrine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metacrine (MTCR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.