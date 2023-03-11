Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in VTEX were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in VTEX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,396,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in VTEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $8,747,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

