Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after buying an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

