Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Conn’s worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conn’s

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,666.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conn’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.62 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.