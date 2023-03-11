Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.