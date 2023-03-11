ThredUp Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

TDUP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ThredUp by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ThredUp by 232.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

