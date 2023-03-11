Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

In related news, CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

