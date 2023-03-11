Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Bill Thomas Acquires 27,431 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.14. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,615.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

