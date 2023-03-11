Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.81. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 413.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.