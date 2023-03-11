S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

