Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

