Sonder Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonder in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonder’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sonder Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

Shares of SOND stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Sonder has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson acquired 29,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,699.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonder by 225.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonder by 286.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377,927 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sonder by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,249,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,325 shares in the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonder by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

