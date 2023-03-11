Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,086 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Graco worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.