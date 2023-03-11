Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXN opened at $26.91 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

