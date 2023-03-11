Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.90% of Preferred Bank worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of PFBC opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $78.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

