Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.36% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.