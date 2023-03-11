Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.93% of nLIGHT worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.67 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

