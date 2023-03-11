Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 231,139 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in News by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in News by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.01 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

