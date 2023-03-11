Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 142,813 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,367,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,012,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

