Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503,126 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

