Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

VRNA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,380 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,930,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

